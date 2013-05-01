FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US ISM index in 50.7 April versus 51.3 in March
#Market News
May 1, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-US ISM index in 50.7 April versus 51.3 in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - The Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday reported
its monthly indexes of manufacturing activity for April.
    
A listing of the main ISM components follows:
                 April  March  Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct
PMI              50.7   51.3   54.2   53.1   50.2   49.9   51.7
New Orders       52.3   51.4   57.8   53.3   49.7   51.1   52.8
Production       53.5   52.2   57.6   53.6   52.6   53.1   53.3
Employment       50.2   54.2   52.6   54.0   51.9   50.1   52.3
Supplier Delvs   50.9   49.4   51.4   53.6   53.7   50.1   49.9
Inventories      46.5   49.5   51.5   51.0   43.0   45.0   50.0
Prices           50.0   54.5   61.5   56.5   55.5   52.5   55.0
Backlog Ords     53.0   51.0   55.0   47.5   48.5   41.0   41.5
Exports          54.0   56.0   53.5   50.5   51.5   47.0   48.0
Imports          55.0   54.0   54.0   50.0   51.5   48.0   47.5

FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median reading of 50.9 in
April versus a March reading of 51.3.

THE SURVEY: The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business is based on data provided
monthly by purchasing executives at over 350 industrial companies. It reflects
changes in the current month compared with the previous month. Responses are raw
data.

FULL TEXT:
Reuters Terminal users should click USLD21 for the text of the Institute for
Supply Management's Purchasing Managers Survey. It can be found on the Internet
at the following address:

