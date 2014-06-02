CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-U.S. manufacturing sector grows at faster clip in May -ISM

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector accelerated in May, an Institute for Supply Management report released on Monday showed after ISM officially corrected its earlier report.

ISM said its index of national factory activity rose to 55.4 last month from 54.9 in April, and just shy of the 55.5 expected according to a Reuters poll of economists.

ISM had initially said the reading came in at 53.2, but it was corrected due to an error in applying the seasonal adjustments.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

The employment subindex dropped to 52.8 in May from 54.7 the prior month and also missed the expectation for 55.0, while the gauge of new orders rose to 56.9 from 55.1. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)