FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-U.S. manufacturing sector grows at faster clip in May -ISM
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 2, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-U.S. manufacturing sector grows at faster clip in May -ISM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector accelerated in May, an Institute for Supply Management report released on Monday showed after ISM officially corrected its earlier report.

ISM said its index of national factory activity rose to 55.4 last month from 54.9 in April, and just shy of the 55.5 expected according to a Reuters poll of economists.

ISM had initially said the reading came in at 53.2, but it was corrected due to an error in applying the seasonal adjustments.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

The employment subindex dropped to 52.8 in May from 54.7 the prior month and also missed the expectation for 55.0, while the gauge of new orders rose to 56.9 from 55.1. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.