FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TABLE: Chicago Fed Midwest factory activity edges up in January
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-TABLE: Chicago Fed Midwest factory activity edges up in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Following are details from the Chicago
Federal Reserve Bank's Midwest manufacturing index. 
    Percent change from month prior (seasonally adjusted) and
from year earlier:
           Jan  '13  Dec '12  Nov '12  Jan '13/12 
CFMMI        +0.1      +1.9    +2.2        +6.4   
Auto         +0.7      +3.1    +4.1       +15.2
Steel        -0.5      +1.4    +1.8        +3.1
Machinery    +0.4      +0.7    +0.9        +2.8
Resources    -0.3      +1.8    +1.1        +1.5
    
Index levels (2007=100)
(Federal Reserve Board's industrial production index for
manufacturing is given for comparison):
               Jan '13  Dec '12    Nov '12 
CFMMI          97.0      96.8       95.0           
Auto          104.2     103.6      100.4           
Steel          92.2      92.6       91.3            
Machinery      93.4      93.0       92.3            
Resources      92.1      92.4       90.7            
IPMFG          97.2      97.5       96.2   
    
      
 
     
    NOTES: 
    The Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index is a monthly 
estimate of manufacturing output in the region by major 
industries. The survey covers the five states that make up the 
seventh Federal Reserve district: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, 
Michigan and Wisconsin. 
    Historical data available at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.