UPDATE 1-TABLE: Chicago Fed Midwest factory activity firms in February
April 8, 2013

UPDATE 1-TABLE: Chicago Fed Midwest factory activity firms in February

April 8 (Reuters) -    Following are details from the
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank's Midwest manufacturing index.
Percent change from month prior (seasonally adjusted) and from
year earlier:
            Feb '13  Jan  '13  Dec '12  Feb '13/12 
CFMMI        +0.8     +0.4      +1.6      +5.9   
Auto         -0.1     +1.9      +2.3     +12.4
Steel        +1.6     -0.4      +1.8      +3.8
Machinery    +1.7     -0.1      +0.6      +2.0
Resources    +0.5      0.0      +1.5      +2.6

Index levels (2007=100) 
(Federal Reserve Board's industrial production index for
manufacturing is given for comparison):
          Feb '13    Jan '13  Dec '12     
CFMMI       96.3      95.5      95.1                
Auto        99.0      99.1      97.3               
Steel       92.7      91.2      91.5                 
Machinery   97.2      95.6      95.7                 
Resources   91.9      91.4      91.5                 
IPMFG       97.1      96.5      96.6 
    
     
   
    
    NOTES: 
    The Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index is a monthly 
estimate of manufacturing output in the region by major 
industries. The survey covers the five states that make up the 
seventh Federal Reserve district: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, 
Michigan and Wisconsin. 
    Historical data available at

