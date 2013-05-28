FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chicago Fed Midwest factory activity slips in April
#Market News
May 28, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Chicago Fed Midwest factory activity slips in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Following are details from the Chicago
Federal Reserve Bank's Midwest manufacturing index. 
     
    Percent change from month prior (seasonally adjusted) and 
from year earlier: 
           April '13  March '13  Feb '13   April '13/12 
 CFMMI       -0.5      +0.3       +1.0       +3.3   
 Auto        -0.9      +1.9       -0.1       +5.8 
 Steel       -0.9      -1.1       +2.8       +2.0 
 Machinery   -0.3      -0.4       +2.3       +1.0 
 Resources    0.1      -0.2       +0.1       +1.9     
    
    Index levels (2007=100) 
    (Federal Reserve Board's industrial production index for 
manufacturing is given for comparison): 
          April '13   March '13  Feb '13
 CFMMI      95.9       96.4       96.1  
 Auto       98.7       99.6       97.7
 Steel      91.6       92.5       93.5
 Machinery  97.2       97.5       97.9
 Resources  91.5       91.4       91.6
 IPMFG      96.6       96.9       97.2 
 
   
             
    NOTE:
    The Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index is a monthly 
estimate of manufacturing output in the region by major 
industries. The survey covers the five states that make up the 
seventh Federal Reserve district: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, 
Michigan and Wisconsin. 
    Historical data available at

