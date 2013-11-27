FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chicago Fed Midwest factory activity index edges up in Oct
November 27, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chicago Fed Midwest factory activity index edges up in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Following are details from the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank’s Midwest manufacturing index.

Percent change from month prior (seasonally adjusted) and from year earlier:

Oct 2013 Sept 2013 Oct 2013/12 CFMMI 0.4 0.3 5.7 Auto -0.2 1.2 8.7 Steel 2.2 -0.4 5.9 Machinery -0.4 1.6 4.5 Resources 0.3 -1.3 1.7 Index levels (2007=100) (Federal Reserve Board’s industrial production index for manufacturing is given for comparison):

Oct 2013 Sept 2013 CFMMI 97.4 97.0 Auto 100.7 100.9 Steel 94.2 92.2 Machinery 98.7 99.1 Resources 90.9 90.6 IPMFG 97.8 97.4

NOTES:

The Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index is a monthly estimate of manufacturing output in the region by major industries. The survey covers the five states that make up the seventh Federal Reserve district: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Historical data available at

