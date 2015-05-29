FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. upper Midwest factory activity shrinks in May
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. upper Midwest factory activity shrinks in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - A private measure of factory activity in the upper U.S. Midwest region declined for a second month in May as result of a steep pullback in new orders, Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said on Friday.

Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region fell to 47.70 points in May from 48.08 in April. A reading below 50 means regional manufacturing activity is contracting.

The regional activity index has been above 50 for 17 of the previous 21 months.

The survey’s measure on new orders dropped to 44.13 from 57.42 in April, while its production gauge slipped to 42.68 from 45.13.

The report’s six-month outlook reading dipped to 72.7 in May from 73.1 in April.

There were some bright spots in the latest survey. The employment component grew to 56.55 from 52.62, while the measure on supplier deliveries improved to 49.70 from 38.57. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.