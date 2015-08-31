FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. upper Midwest factory activity contracts in August
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. upper Midwest factory activity contracts in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - A measure of factory activity in the U.S. upper Midwest region contracted for a fifth straight month in August but improved from July’s pace, Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said on Monday.

Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region ticked up to 47.67 in August from 47.12 in July.

A reading below 50 means regional manufacturing activity is contracting.

Components on new orders, production and employment were stuck below the 50 threshold in August.

“Orders have slowed from a few months ago in response to lack of demand,” Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said in their latest survey, based on replies from respondents.

The survey’s six-month business outlook improved to 65.4 percent in August from 57.1 percent in July. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

