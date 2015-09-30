FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. upper Midwest factory activity contracts in September
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. upper Midwest factory activity contracts in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - A measure of factory activity in the U.S. upper Midwest region fell for a sixth straight month in September in a broad pullback, Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said on Wednesday.

Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region dropped to 39.44 in September, its lowest level of the year. The August reading was 47.67.

A reading below 50 indicates regional manufacturing activity is contracting.

Most components including new orders, production and employment fell sharply.

“There has been slowing demand from customers as the end of fiscal year is approaching,” Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said in their latest survey, based on replies from respondents.

The survey’s six-month business outlook fell to 57.7 in September from 65.4 in August. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.