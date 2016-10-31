U.S. upper Midwest factory growth shows contraction in October

Oct 31 (Reuters) - A measure of factory activity in the U.S. upper Midwest region fell in October, a private survey released on Monday showed.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region stood at 47.46 in October.

A reading above 50 indicates regional manufacturing activity is expanding.

The university and ISM-Milwaukee discontinued their survey in May and resumed publication this month. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)