CORRECTED-U.S. upper Midwest factory growth slows in April

(Corrects headline to April not March)

April 29 (Reuters) - A measure of factory activity in the U.S. upper Midwest region fell in April but remained in expansion territory for a fourth straight month, a private survey released on Friday showed.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region fell to 51.05 from 57.78 in March.

A reading above 50 indicates regional manufacturing activity is expanding.

This index on the upper Midwest has recovered, digging out of contraction territory where it spent much of 2015 even as a strong dollar and weak global demand have hurt regional manufacturers.

The survey’s new orders measure tumbled to 49.37 from 66.20 in March, while its production gauge dropped to 53.97 from 68.81. The employment reading declined to 56.85 from 68.32.

The survey’s six-month outlook on business conditions fell to 64.3 from 66.7 in March.

“In this outlook, there is a slight downward shift in positive expectations compared with March in terms of market conditions,” the survey said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)