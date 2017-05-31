FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Upper Midwest factory growth decelerates in May
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Upper Midwest factory growth decelerates in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - A measure of factory activity in the U.S. Upper Midwest declined for a second month in May, but it extended its streak of manufacturing growth in the region to seven months, a private survey released on Wednesday showed.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their seasonally adjusted index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region slipped to 57.22 in May from 57.87 last month. In March, the gauge reached its the highest since November 2014.

A reading above 50 indicates regional factory activity is expanding. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

