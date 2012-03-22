FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $12.0 bln March 12 week
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $12.0 bln March 12 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $12.0 billion in the
March 12 week to $9,812.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,797.0 billion vs.
$9,793.7 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended March 12 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,227.6 up......9.2 vs 2,218.4.....2,218.5	
M-2....9,812.7 up.....12.0 vs 9,800.7.....9,800.7	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,797.0  vs ...9,793.7	
 	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (Feb vs Jan)..........2,220.5 vs.....2,228.8	
M-2 (Feb vs Jan)..........9,787.4 vs.....9,765.4	
 	
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4.1 report:	
    Two Weeks Ended March 21 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)	
Free Reserves............1,498,509  vs.rvsd.1,539,399	
Seasonal Loans...................5  vs..............2	
Total Borrowings.............7,401  vs..........7,554	
Excess Reserves..........1,505,910  vs......1,546,953	
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,825  vs.........98,167	
Required Reserves...........93,393  vs........100,515	
Total Reserves...........1,604,735  vs......1,645,120	
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,597,334  vs......1,637,566	
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,648,056  vs......2,689,598	
 	
             One week ended March 21 (H.4.1)	
Bank Borrowings...........7,380  down............42    	
Primary Credit...............12  down.............7  	
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  	
Seasonal Credit...............6  up...............2  	
Asset-Backed..............7,362  down............37  	
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  	
Float......................-848  up..............42  	
Balances/Adjustments......1,953  vs............unch  	
Currency..............1,096,142  up.............944  	
Treasury Deposits.......102,488  up..........60,672  	
Maiden Lane LLC...........5,371  down...........926  	
Maiden Lane II............1,176  down.........2,459  	
Maiden Lane III..........17,436  down...........243  	
 	
       One week ended March 21 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,871,227 down.........343 	
Treasuries held outright..1,662,477 down..........59 	
Agencies held outright.......98,992 down.........811 	
Mortgage-Backed secs........848,168 up.........1,998 	
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 	
Other Fed assets............164,656 up.........1,436 	
Other Fed liabilities........75,442 down..........96 	
Other deposits with Fed......37,925 down......11,558 	
Foreign deposits................130 up.............3 	
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 	
Custody holdings..........3,477,258 up........11,122 	
 	
                   Factors on March 21	
Bank borrowings...............7,299 vs.........7,382 	
Float..........................-837 vs........-1,171

