TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $12.0 bln March 12 week

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $12.0 billion in the March 12 week to $9,812.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,797.0 billion vs. $9,793.7 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended March 12 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,227.6 up......9.2 vs 2,218.4.....2,218.5 M-2....9,812.7 up.....12.0 vs 9,800.7.....9,800.7 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,797.0 vs ...9,793.7 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Feb vs Jan)..........2,220.5 vs.....2,228.8 M-2 (Feb vs Jan)..........9,787.4 vs.....9,765.4 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4.1 report: Two Weeks Ended March 21 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,498,509 vs.rvsd.1,539,399 Seasonal Loans...................5 vs..............2 Total Borrowings.............7,401 vs..........7,554 Excess Reserves..........1,505,910 vs......1,546,953 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,825 vs.........98,167 Required Reserves...........93,393 vs........100,515 Total Reserves...........1,604,735 vs......1,645,120 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,597,334 vs......1,637,566 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,648,056 vs......2,689,598 One week ended March 21 (H.4.1) Bank Borrowings...........7,380 down............42 Primary Credit...............12 down.............7 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit...............6 up...............2 Asset-Backed..............7,362 down............37 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-848 up..............42 Balances/Adjustments......1,953 vs............unch Currency..............1,096,142 up.............944 Treasury Deposits.......102,488 up..........60,672 Maiden Lane LLC...........5,371 down...........926 Maiden Lane II............1,176 down.........2,459 Maiden Lane III..........17,436 down...........243 One week ended March 21 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,871,227 down.........343 Treasuries held outright..1,662,477 down..........59 Agencies held outright.......98,992 down.........811 Mortgage-Backed secs........848,168 up.........1,998 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............164,656 up.........1,436 Other Fed liabilities........75,442 down..........96 Other deposits with Fed......37,925 down......11,558 Foreign deposits................130 up.............3 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,477,258 up........11,122 Factors on March 21 Bank borrowings...............7,299 vs.........7,382 Float..........................-837 vs........-1,171