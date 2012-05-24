FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $7.3 bln May 14 week
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $7.3 bln May 14 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $7.3 billion in the May 14
week to $9,875.5 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,856.9 billion vs.
$9,851.7 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended May 14 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,257.3 up.....39.7 vs 2,217.6.....2,217.9	
M-2....9,875.5 up......7.3 vs 9,868.2.....9,869.4	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,856.9  vs ...9,851.7	
 	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (April vs March)......2,247.9 vs.....2,220.6	
M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.3 vs.....9,798.6	
 	
      Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 reports:	
    Two Weeks Ended May 16 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)	
Free Reserves......rvsd..1,444,393  vs.rvsd.1,451,131	
Seasonal Loans..................27  vs.............13	
Total Borrowings.............6,456  vs..........6,627	
Excess Reserves..........1,450,849  vs......1,457,758	
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,897  vs.........98,871	
Required Reserves...........96,081  vs........107,982	
Total Reserves...........1,549,746  vs......1,556,628	
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,543,290  vs......1,550,001	
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,605,487  vs......2,617,839	
	
             One week ended May 23 (H4.1)	
Bank Borrowings...........6,152  down...........277    	
Primary Credit...............13  up...............3  	
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  	
Seasonal Credit..............27  down.............1  	
Asset-Backed..............6,112  down...........279  	
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  	
Float......................-678  up.............131  	
Balances/Adjustments......1,903  down.............3  	
Currency..............1,103,490  up.............211  	
Treasury Deposits........90,083  down.........9,793  	
Maiden Lane LLC...........3,855  down...........192  	
Maiden Lane II...............19  vs............unch  	
Maiden Lane III..........15,124  up...............5  	
 	
       One week ended May 23 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,842,558 up.........2,137 	
Treasuries held outright..1,659,826 down.......1,121 	
Agencies held outright.......93,383 down.......1,072 	
Mortgage-Backed secs........862,658 up.........9,232 	
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 	
Other Fed assets............174,954 down.......4,548 	
Other Fed liabilities........76,082 down.........231 	
Other deposits with Fed......21,413 down.......2,853 	
Foreign deposits................129 down..........25 	
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 	
Custody holdings..........3,506,654 up........16,370 	
 	
                   Factors on May 23	
Bank borrowings...............5,834 vs.........6,393 	
Float..........................-691 vs..........-825

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.