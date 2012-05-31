TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $6.9 bln May 21 week

May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $6.9 billion in the May 21 week to $9,882.4 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,874.0 billion vs. $9,856.9 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended May 21 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,241.3 down...16.0 vs 2,257.3.....2,257.3 M-2....9,882.4 up......6.9 vs 9,875.5.....9,875.5 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,874.0 vs ...9,856.9 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (April vs March)......2,248.0 vs.....2,220.6 M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.3 vs.....9,798.6 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended May 30 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,455,924 vs.rvsd.1,444,391 Seasonal Loans..................29 vs.............27 Total Borrowings.............5,908 vs..........6,456 Excess Reserves..........1,461,832 vs......1,450,847 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,711 vs.........98,898 Required Reserves..........105,758 vs.........96,082 Total Reserves...........1,560,543 vs......1,549,745 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,554,636 vs......1,543,290 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,623,612 vs......2,605,486 One week ended May 30 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........5,662 down...........490 Primary Credit...............19 up...............6 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............31 up...............4 Asset-Backed..............5,612 down...........500 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-653 up..............25 Balances/Adjustments......1,903 vs............unch Currency...............1,108,550 up...........5,060 Treasury Deposits........67,804 down........22,279 Maiden Lane LLC...........3,872 up..............17 Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........15,167 up..............43 One week ended May 30 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,834,650 down.......7,908 Treasuries held outright..1,663,777 up.........3,951 Agencies held outright.......93,252 down.........131 Mortgage-Backed secs........853,657 down.......9,001 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............176,887 up.........1,933 Other Fed liabilities........75,525 down.........557 Other deposits with Fed......24,851 up.........3,438 Foreign deposits................130 up.............1 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,505,952 down.........702 Factors on May 30 Bank borrowings...............5,509 vs.........5,834 Float........................-1,092 vs..........-691