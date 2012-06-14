TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $12.2 bln June 4 week

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $12.2 billion in the June 4 week to $9,866.9 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,875.8 billion vs. $9,876.2 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended June 4 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,243.4 up......8.4 vs 2,235.0.....2,235.0 M-2....9,866.9 down...12.2 vs 9,879.1.....9,879.2 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,875.8 vs ...9,876.2 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (May vs April)........2,238.1 vs.....2,248.2 M-2 (May vs April)........9,875.4 vs.....9,842.2 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended June 13 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,485,112 vs.rvsd.1,455,924 Seasonal Loans..................41 vs.............29 Total Borrowings.............5,454 vs..........5,908 Excess Reserves..........1,490,566 vs......1,461,832 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,894 vs.........98,711 Required Reserves...........93,982 vs........105,757 Total Reserves...........1,589,460 vs......1,560,543 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,584,006 vs......1,554,635 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,646,504 vs......2,625,104 One week ended June 13 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........5,438 down............32 Primary Credit...............13 up...............2 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............47 up..............12 Asset-Backed..............5,378 down............46 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-722 up..............54 Balances/Adjustments......1,897 down.............4 Currency...............1,108,666 down...........667 Treasury Deposits........41,885 down........18,878 Maiden Lane LLC...........3,882 up...............3 Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........15,322 up..............59 One week ended June 13 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,835,518 up.........4,576 Treasuries held outright..1,659,569 down.......1,817 Agencies held outright.......93,252 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........854,075 up.........2,321 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............180,528 up.........2,955 Other Fed liabilities........76,370 up...........942 Other deposits with Fed......25,680 up.........4,882 Foreign deposits................792 up...........661 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,508,477 down.......9,140 Factors on June 13 Bank borrowings...............5,375 vs.........5,470 Float..........................-810 vs..........-947