TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $12.2 bln June 4 week
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $12.2 bln June 4 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $12.2 billion in the June
4 week to $9,866.9 billion, the Federal Reserve said.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,875.8 billion vs.
$9,876.2 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended June 4 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,243.4 up......8.4 vs 2,235.0.....2,235.0	
M-2....9,866.9 down...12.2 vs 9,879.1.....9,879.2	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,875.8  vs ...9,876.2	
 	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (May vs April)........2,238.1 vs.....2,248.2	
M-2 (May vs April)........9,875.4 vs.....9,842.2	
 	
        Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:	
    Two Weeks Ended June 13 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)	
Free Reserves............1,485,112  vs.rvsd.1,455,924	
Seasonal Loans..................41  vs.............29	
Total Borrowings.............5,454  vs..........5,908	
Excess Reserves..........1,490,566  vs......1,461,832	
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,894  vs.........98,711	
Required Reserves...........93,982  vs........105,757	
Total Reserves...........1,589,460  vs......1,560,543	
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,584,006  vs......1,554,635	
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,646,504  vs......2,625,104	
 	
             One week ended June 13 (H4.1)	
Bank Borrowings...........5,438  down............32    	
Primary Credit...............13  up...............2  	
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  	
Seasonal Credit..............47  up..............12  	
Asset-Backed..............5,378  down............46  	
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  	
Float......................-722  up..............54  	
Balances/Adjustments......1,897  down.............4  	
Currency...............1,108,666  down...........667  	
Treasury Deposits........41,885  down........18,878  	
Maiden Lane LLC...........3,882  up...............3  	
Maiden Lane II...............19  vs............unch  	
Maiden Lane III..........15,322  up..............59  	
 	
       One week ended June 13 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,835,518 up.........4,576 	
Treasuries held outright..1,659,569 down.......1,817 	
Agencies held outright.......93,252 vs..........unch 	
Mortgage-Backed secs........854,075 up.........2,321 	
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 	
Other Fed assets............180,528 up.........2,955 	
Other Fed liabilities........76,370 up...........942 	
Other deposits with Fed......25,680 up.........4,882 	
Foreign deposits................792 up...........661 	
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 	
Custody holdings..........3,508,477 down.......9,140 	
 	
                   Factors on June 13	
Bank borrowings...............5,375 vs.........5,470 	
Float..........................-810 vs..........-947

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
