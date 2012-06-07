TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $2.8 bln May 28 week

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $2.8 billion in the May 28 week to $9,879.2 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,876.2 billion vs. $9,873.9 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended May 28 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,235.0 down....5.9 vs 2,240.9.....2,241.3 M-2....9,879.2 down....2.8 vs 9,882.0.....9,882.4 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,876.2 vs ...9,873.9 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (April vs March)......2,248.2 vs.....2,220.6 M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.2 vs.....9,798.6 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended May 30 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves......rvsd..1,455,924 vs.rvsd.1,444,266 Seasonal Loans..................29 vs.............27 Total Borrowings.............5,908 vs..........6,456 Excess Reserves..........1,461,832 vs......1,450,722 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,711 vs.........99,027 Required Reserves..........105,757 vs.........96,209 Total Reserves...........1,560,543 vs......1,549,749 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,554,636 vs......1,543,294 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,625,104 vs......2,605,489 One week ended June 6 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........5,470 down...........192 Primary Credit...............11 down.............8 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............35 up...............4 Asset-Backed..............5,424 down...........188 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-776 down...........123 Balances/Adjustments......1,901 down.............2 Currency..............1,109,333 up.............783 Treasury Deposits........60,763 down.........7,041 Maiden Lane LLC...........3,879 up...............7 Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........15,263 up..............96 One week ended June 6 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,830,942 down.......3,708 Treasuries held outright..1,661,386 down.......2,391 Agencies held outright.......93,252 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........851,754 down.......1,903 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............177,573 up...........686 Other Fed liabilities........75,428 down..........97 Other deposits with Fed......20,798 down.......4,053 Foreign deposits................131 up.............1 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,517,617 up........11,665 Factors on June 6 Bank borrowings...............5,470 vs.........5,509 Float..........................-947 vs........-1,092