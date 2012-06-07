FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $2.8 bln May 28 week
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $2.8 bln May 28 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $2.8 billion in the May 28
week to $9,879.2 billion, the Federal Reserve said.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,876.2 billion vs.
$9,873.9 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended May 28 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,235.0 down....5.9 vs 2,240.9.....2,241.3	
M-2....9,879.2 down....2.8 vs 9,882.0.....9,882.4	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,876.2  vs ...9,873.9	
 	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (April vs March)......2,248.2 vs.....2,220.6	
M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.2 vs.....9,798.6	
 	
       Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:	
    Two Weeks Ended May 30 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)	
Free Reserves......rvsd..1,455,924  vs.rvsd.1,444,266	
Seasonal Loans..................29  vs.............27	
Total Borrowings.............5,908  vs..........6,456	
Excess Reserves..........1,461,832  vs......1,450,722	
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,711  vs.........99,027	
Required Reserves..........105,757  vs.........96,209	
Total Reserves...........1,560,543  vs......1,549,749	
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,554,636  vs......1,543,294	
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,625,104  vs......2,605,489	
 	
             One week ended June 6 (H4.1)	
Bank Borrowings...........5,470  down...........192    	
Primary Credit...............11  down.............8  	
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  	
Seasonal Credit..............35  up...............4  	
Asset-Backed..............5,424  down...........188  	
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  	
Float......................-776  down...........123  	
Balances/Adjustments......1,901  down.............2  	
Currency..............1,109,333  up.............783  	
Treasury Deposits........60,763  down.........7,041  	
Maiden Lane LLC...........3,879  up...............7  	
Maiden Lane II...............19  vs............unch  	
Maiden Lane III..........15,263  up..............96  	
 	
       One week ended June 6 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,830,942 down.......3,708 	
Treasuries held outright..1,661,386 down.......2,391 	
Agencies held outright.......93,252 vs..........unch 	
Mortgage-Backed secs........851,754 down.......1,903 	
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 	
Other Fed assets............177,573 up...........686 	
Other Fed liabilities........75,428 down..........97 	
Other deposits with Fed......20,798 down.......4,053 	
Foreign deposits................131 up.............1 	
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 	
Custody holdings..........3,517,617 up........11,665 	
 	
                   Factors on June 6	
Bank borrowings...............5,470 vs.........5,509 	
Float..........................-947 vs........-1,092

