TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply fell $10.5 bln Feb. 20 week
March 1, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 6 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $10.5 billion in the
Feb. 20 week to $9,789.1 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,785.1 billion vs.
$9,779.9 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended Feb. 20 (billions dlrs)
        Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,222.3 down....6.9 vs 2,229.2.....2,229.3
M-2....9,789.1 down...10.5 vs 9,799.6.....9,799.7
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,785.1  vs ...9,799.1
  	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (Jan vs Dec)..........2,228.9 vs.....2,173.9
M-2 (Jan vs Dec)..........9,765.4 vs.....9,640.1

