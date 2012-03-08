TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $3.7 bln Feb 27 week

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $3.7 billion in the February 27 week to $9,785.4 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,786.5 billion vs. $9,785.1 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended February 27 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,218.4 down....3.9 vs 2,222.3.....2,222.3 M-2....9,785.4 down....3.7 vs 9,789.1.....9,789.1 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,786.5 vs ...9,785.1 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Jan vs Dec)..........2,228.8 vs.....2,173.9 M-2 (Jan vs Dec)..........9,765.4 vs.....9,640.1 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended March 7 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,539,400 vs.rvsd.1,572,874 Seasonal Loans...................2 vs..............0 Total Borrowings.............7,554 vs..........7,992 Excess Reserves .........1,546,954 vs......1,580,866 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,169 vs.........98,349 Required Reserves..........100,517 vs.........96,228 Total Reserves...........1,645,122 vs......1,679,215 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,637,568 vs......1,671,224 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,689,187 vs......2,714,548 One week ended March 7 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........7,520 down............68 Primary Credit................4 down............15 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit...............3 up...............3 Asset-Backed..............7,513 down............56 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float....................-1,013 down...........167 Balances/Adjustments......1,954 down.............1 Currency..............1,092,645 up...........3,445 Treasury Deposits........36,963 down.........2,512 Maiden Lane LLC...........6,441 down............54 Maiden Lane II............3,823 down.........2,976 Maiden Lane III..........17,627 up..............23 One week ended March 07 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,864,875 down......43,326 Treasuries held outright..1,657,049 up.........3,088 Agencies held outright......100,382 down.........435 Mortgage-Backed secs........840,796 down.......7,069 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............160,039 up...........722 Other Fed liabilities........75,648 up...........154 Other deposits with Fed......38,406 down......26,059 Foreign deposits................127 down..........54 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,461,257 up.........1,731 Factors on March 07 Bank borrowings...............7,430 vs.........7,579 Float........................-1,077 vs..........-909