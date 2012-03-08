FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $3.7 bln Feb 27 week
#Market News
March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $3.7
billion in the February 27 week to $9,785.4 billion, the Federal
Reserve said.
     The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,786.5 billion vs. $9,785.1 billion in the previous week.
     Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
      One week ended February 27 (billions dlrs)
      Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,218.4 down....3.9 vs 2,222.3.....2,222.3
M-2....9,785.4 down....3.7 vs 9,789.1.....9,789.1
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,786.5  vs ...9,785.1
    Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (Jan vs Dec)..........2,228.8 vs.....2,173.9
M-2 (Jan vs Dec)..........9,765.4 vs.....9,640.1
 	
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
   Two Weeks Ended March 7 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,539,400  vs.rvsd.1,572,874
Seasonal Loans...................2  vs..............0
Total Borrowings.............7,554  vs..........7,992
Excess Reserves .........1,546,954  vs......1,580,866
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,169  vs.........98,349
Required Reserves..........100,517  vs.........96,228
Total Reserves...........1,645,122  vs......1,679,215
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,637,568  vs......1,671,224
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,689,187  vs......2,714,548	
             One week ended March 7 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........7,520  down............68
Primary Credit................4  down............15
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch
Seasonal Credit...............3  up...............3
Asset-Backed..............7,513  down............56
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch
Float....................-1,013  down...........167
Balances/Adjustments......1,954  down.............1
Currency..............1,092,645  up...........3,445
Treasury Deposits........36,963  down.........2,512
Maiden Lane LLC...........6,441  down............54
Maiden Lane II............3,823  down.........2,976
Maiden Lane III..........17,627  up..............23
   	
       One week ended March 07 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,864,875 down......43,326
Treasuries held outright..1,657,049 up.........3,088
Agencies held outright......100,382 down.........435
Mortgage-Backed secs........840,796 down.......7,069
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............160,039 up...........722
Other Fed liabilities........75,648 up...........154
Other deposits with Fed......38,406 down......26,059
Foreign deposits................127 down..........54
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,461,257 up.........1,731
 
                    Factors on March 07
Bank borrowings...............7,430 vs.........7,579
Float........................-1,077 vs..........-909

