TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $15.3 bln March 5 week

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $15.3 billion in the March 5 week to $9,800.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,793.7 billion vs. $9,786.5 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended March 5 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,218.5 up......0.1 vs 2,218.4.....2,218.4 M-2....9,800.7 up.....15.3 vs 9,785.4.....9,785.4 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,793.7 vs ...9,786.5 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Feb vs Jan)..........2,222.9 vs.....2,228.8 M-2 (Feb vs Jan)..........9,787.4 vs.....9,765.4 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended March 7 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.....rvsd...1,539,400 vs.rvsd.1,572,875 Seasonal Loans...................2 vs..............0 Total Borrowings.............7,554 vs..........7,992 Excess Reserves..........1,546,954 vs......1,580,867 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,167 vs.........98,351 Required Reserves..........100,515 vs.........96,230 Total Reserves...........1,645,120 vs......1,679,218 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,637,566 vs......1,671,227 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,689,598 vs......2,714,548 One week ended March 14 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........7,422 down............98 Primary Credit...............19 up..............15 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit...............4 up...............1 Asset-Backed..............7,399 down...........114 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-890 up.............123 Balances/Adjustments......1,953 down.............1 Currency..............1,095,198 up...........2,553 Treasury Deposits........41,816 up...........4,853 Maiden Lane LLC...........6,297 down...........144 Maiden Lane II............3,635 down...........188 Maiden Lane III..........17,679 up..............52 One week ended March 14 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,871,570 up.........6,695 Treasuries held outright..1,662,536 up.........5,487 Agencies held outright.......99,803 down.........579 Mortgage-Backed secs........846,170 up.........5,374 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............163,220 up.........3,181 Other Fed liabilities........75,538 down.........110 Other deposits with Fed......49,483 up........11,077 Foreign deposits................127 vs..........unch Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,466,136 up.........4,879 Factors on March 14 Bank borrowings...............7,382 vs.........7,430 Float........................-1,171 vs........-1,077