TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $15.3 bln March 5 week
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 6 years

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $15.3 bln March 5 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $15.3 billion in
the March 5 week to $9,800.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,793.7 billion vs.
$9,786.5 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended March 5 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,218.5 up......0.1 vs 2,218.4.....2,218.4	
M-2....9,800.7 up.....15.3 vs 9,785.4.....9,785.4	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,793.7  vs ...9,786.5	
 	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (Feb vs Jan)..........2,222.9 vs.....2,228.8	
M-2 (Feb vs Jan)..........9,787.4 vs.....9,765.4	
 	
       Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:	
    Two Weeks Ended March 7 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)	
Free Reserves.....rvsd...1,539,400  vs.rvsd.1,572,875	
Seasonal Loans...................2  vs..............0	
Total Borrowings.............7,554  vs..........7,992	
Excess Reserves..........1,546,954  vs......1,580,867	
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,167  vs.........98,351	
Required Reserves..........100,515  vs.........96,230	
Total Reserves...........1,645,120  vs......1,679,218	
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,637,566  vs......1,671,227	
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,689,598  vs......2,714,548	
 	
             One week ended March 14 (H4.1)	
Bank Borrowings...........7,422  down............98    	
Primary Credit...............19  up..............15  	
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  	
Seasonal Credit...............4  up...............1  	
Asset-Backed..............7,399  down...........114  	
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  	
Float......................-890  up.............123  	
Balances/Adjustments......1,953  down.............1  	
Currency..............1,095,198  up...........2,553  	
Treasury Deposits........41,816  up...........4,853  	
Maiden Lane LLC...........6,297  down...........144  	
Maiden Lane II............3,635  down...........188  	
Maiden Lane III..........17,679  up..............52  	
 	
       One week ended March 14 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,871,570 up.........6,695 	
Treasuries held outright..1,662,536 up.........5,487 	
Agencies held outright.......99,803 down.........579 	
Mortgage-Backed secs........846,170 up.........5,374 	
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 	
Other Fed assets............163,220 up.........3,181 	
Other Fed liabilities........75,538 down.........110 	
Other deposits with Fed......49,483 up........11,077 	
Foreign deposits................127 vs..........unch 	
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 	
Custody holdings..........3,466,136 up.........4,879 	
 	
                   Factors on March 14	
Bank borrowings...............7,382 vs.........7,430 	
Float........................-1,171 vs........-1,077

