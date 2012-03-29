FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply falls $22.6 bln March 19 week
March 29, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 6 years

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply falls $22.6 bln March 19 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $22.6
billion in the March 19 week to $9,787.7 billion, the Federal
Reserve said on Thursday.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,794.8 billion vs. $9,794.5 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended March 19 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,208.1 down...19.6 vs 2,227.7.....2,227.6	
M-2....9,787.7 down...22.6 vs 9,810.3.....9,812.7	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,794.8  vs ...9,794.5	
 	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (Feb vs Jan)..........2,220.7 vs.....2,229.0	
M-2 (Feb vs Jan)..........9,785.8 vs.....9,765.4	
 	
       Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:	
    Two Weeks Ended March 21 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)	
Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,498,509  vs.rvsd.1,539,399	
Seasonal Loans...................5  vs..............2	
Total Borrowings.............7,401  vs..........7,554	
Excess Reserves..........1,505,910  vs......1,546,953	
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,825  vs.........98,167	
Required Reserves...........93,392  vs........100,515	
Total Reserves...........1,604,735  vs......1,645,120	
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,597,335  vs......1,637,566	
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,648,635  vs......2,689,598	
 	
             One week ended March 28 (H4.1)	
Bank Borrowings...........7,076  down...........304    	
Primary Credit................4  down.............8  	
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  	
Seasonal Credit...............5  down.............1  	
Asset-Backed..............7,067  down...........295  	
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  	
Float......................-835  up..............13  	
Balances/Adjustments......1,937  down............16  	
Currency...............1,096,554  up.............412  	
Treasury Deposits........84,043  down........18,445  	
Maiden Lane LLC...........5,422  up..............51  	
Maiden Lane II...............19  down.........1,157  	
Maiden Lane III..........17,450  up..............14  	
 	
       One week ended March 28 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,872,714 up.........1,487 	
Treasuries held outright..1,667,941 up.........5,464 	
Agencies held outright.......96,837 down.......2,155 	
Mortgage-Backed secs........845,079 down.......3,089 	
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 	
Other Fed assets............167,825 up.........3,169 	
Other Fed liabilities........74,114 down.......1,328 	
Other deposits with Fed......61,717 up........23,792 	
Foreign deposits................137 up.............7 	
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 	
Custody holdings..........3,474,148 down.......3,110 	
 	
                   Factors on March 28	
Bank borrowings...............7,060 vs.........7,299 	
Float..........................-946 vs..........-837

