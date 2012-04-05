FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. M-2 money supply rose $37.6 bln March 26 week
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. M-2 money supply rose $37.6 bln March 26 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $37.6
billion in the March 26 week to $9,825.0 billion, the Federal
Reserve said.
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was 9,805.2
billion vs. $9,794.6 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:	
    One week ended March 26 (billions dlrs)	
    Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,223.2 up.....15.1 vs 2,208.1.....2,208.1	
M-2....9,825.0 up.....37.6 vs 9,787.4.....9,787.7	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,805.2  vs ...9,794.6	
    	
    Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (Feb vs Jan)..........2,220.7 vs.....2,229.0	
M-2 (Feb vs Jan)..........9,785.8 vs.....9,765.4	
    	
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:	
    Two Weeks Ended April 04 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,481,900  vs.rvsd.1,498,508
Seasonal Loans...................5  vs..............5
Total Borrowings.............7,074  vs..........7,401
Excess Reserves..........1,488,974  vs......1,505,909
Required Reserves (Adj).....97,618  vs.........98,828
Required Reserves...........98,898  vs.........93,395
Total Reserves...........1,586,591  vs......1,604,737
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,579,518  vs......1,597,336
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,637,133  vs......2,648,614
 	
             One week ended April 04 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........7,070  down.............6
Primary Credit...............10  up...............6
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch
Seasonal Credit...............4  down.............1
Asset-Backed..............7,056  down............11
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch
Float....................-1,034  down...........199
Balances/Adjustments......1,937  vs............unch
Currency...............1,099,447 up...........2,913
Treasury Deposits........54,899  down........29,144
Maiden Lane LLC...........5,441  up..............19
Maiden Lane II...............19  vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........17,466  up..............16	
    
   One week ended April 04 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,843,194 down......29,520
Treasuries held outright..1,664,793 down.......3,148
Agencies held outright.......96,478 down.........359
Mortgage-Backed secs........836,792 down.......8,287
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............168,858 up.........1,033
Other Fed liabilities........73,872 down.........242
Other deposits with Fed......31,945 down......29,772
Foreign deposits................127 down..........10
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,487,476 up........13,328
  	
                   Factors on April 04
Bank borrowings...............7,073 vs.........7,060
Float........................-1,875 vs..........-946

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.