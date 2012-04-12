FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $21.9 bln April 2 week
April 12, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $21.9 billion in the
April 2 week to $9,857.6 billion, the Federal Reserve said.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,827.4 billion vs.
$9,814.6 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended April 2 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,243.9 up.....25.4 vs 2,218.5.....2,223.2	
M-2....9,857.6 up.....21.9 vs 9,835.7.....9,825.0	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,827.4  vs ...9,814.6	
 	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.7 vs.....2,215.0	
M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,821.4 vs.....9,792.8	
 	
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:	
    Two Weeks Ended April 4 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)	
Free Reserves.....rvsd...1,481,877  vs.rvsd.1,498,485	
Seasonal Loans...................5  vs..............5	
Total Borrowings.............7,074  vs..........7,401	
Excess Reserves..........1,488,951  vs......1,505,886	
Required Reserves (Adj).....97,621  vs.........98,833	
Required Reserves...........98,901  vs.........93,400	
Total Reserves...........1,586,572  vs......1,604,719	
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,579,499  vs......1,597,318	
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,638,391  vs......2,648,611	
 	
 	
             One week ended April 11 (H4.1)	
Bank Borrowings...........7,057  down............13    	
Primary Credit................3  down.............7  	
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  	
Seasonal Credit...............8  up...............4  	
Asset-Backed..............7,046  down............10  	
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  	
Float......................-798  up.............236  	
Balances/Adjustments......1,930  down.............7  	
Currency..............1,100,922  up...........1,475  	
Treasury Deposits........45,289  down.........9,610  	
Maiden Lane LLC...........5,445  up...............4  	
Maiden Lane II...............19  vs............unch  	
Maiden Lane III..........17,518  up..............52  	
 	
       One week ended April 11 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,844,188 up...........994 	
Treasuries held outright..1,676,534 up........11,741 	
Agencies held outright.......96,478 vs..........unch 	
Mortgage-Backed secs........836,793 up.............1 	
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 	
Other Fed assets............171,841 up.........2,983 	
Other Fed liabilities........74,052 up...........180 	
Other deposits with Fed......38,597 up.........6,652 	
Foreign deposits................132 up.............5 	
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 	
Custody holdings..........3,489,207 up.........1,731 	
 	
                   Factors on April 11	
Bank borrowings...............7,020 vs.........7,073 	
Float..........................-940 vs........-1,875

