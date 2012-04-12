TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $21.9 bln April 2 week

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $21.9 billion in the April 2 week to $9,857.6 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,827.4 billion vs. $9,814.6 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended April 2 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,243.9 up.....25.4 vs 2,218.5.....2,223.2 M-2....9,857.6 up.....21.9 vs 9,835.7.....9,825.0 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,827.4 vs ...9,814.6 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.7 vs.....2,215.0 M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,821.4 vs.....9,792.8 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended April 4 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.....rvsd...1,481,877 vs.rvsd.1,498,485 Seasonal Loans...................5 vs..............5 Total Borrowings.............7,074 vs..........7,401 Excess Reserves..........1,488,951 vs......1,505,886 Required Reserves (Adj).....97,621 vs.........98,833 Required Reserves...........98,901 vs.........93,400 Total Reserves...........1,586,572 vs......1,604,719 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,579,499 vs......1,597,318 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,638,391 vs......2,648,611 One week ended April 11 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........7,057 down............13 Primary Credit................3 down.............7 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit...............8 up...............4 Asset-Backed..............7,046 down............10 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-798 up.............236 Balances/Adjustments......1,930 down.............7 Currency..............1,100,922 up...........1,475 Treasury Deposits........45,289 down.........9,610 Maiden Lane LLC...........5,445 up...............4 Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........17,518 up..............52 One week ended April 11 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,844,188 up...........994 Treasuries held outright..1,676,534 up........11,741 Agencies held outright.......96,478 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........836,793 up.............1 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............171,841 up.........2,983 Other Fed liabilities........74,052 up...........180 Other deposits with Fed......38,597 up.........6,652 Foreign deposits................132 up.............5 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,489,207 up.........1,731 Factors on April 11 Bank borrowings...............7,020 vs.........7,073 Float..........................-940 vs........-1,875