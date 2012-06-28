FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $17.1 bln June 18 week
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $17.1 bln June 18 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $17.1 billion in the June
18 week to $9,909.0 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,895.4 billion vs.
$9,888.6 billion in the previous week.
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
 
    One week ended June 18 (billions dlrs)
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,237.5 down...22.9 vs 2,260.4.....2,261.1
M-2....9,909.0 down...17.1 vs 9,926.1.....9,926.4
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,895.4  vs ...9,888.6
 
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (May vs April)........2,238.1 vs.....2,248.2
M-2 (May vs April)........9,874.9 vs.....9,842.3
 
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
    Two Weeks Ended June 27 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,421,428  vs.rvsd.1,485,111
Seasonal Loans..................67  vs.............41
Total Borrowings.............5,120  vs..........5,454
Excess Reserves..........1,426,548  vs......1,490,565
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,945  vs.........98,896
Required Reserves..........101,662  vs.........93,984
Total Reserves...........1,525,493  vs......1,589,460
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,520,373  vs......1,584,007
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,588,117  vs......2,647,718
 
 
             One week ended June 27 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........4,898  down...........443    
Primary Credit...............27  up...............1  
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  
Seasonal Credit..............69  up...............5  
Asset-Backed..............4,802  down...........449  
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  
Float......................-652  up..............72  
Balances/Adjustments......1,896  down.............1  
Currency...............1,108,160  down...........24  
Treasury Deposits.......129,149  up..........14,403  
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,475  down...........235  
Maiden Lane II...............18  down.............1  
Maiden Lane III..........12,303  up.............290  
 
       One week ended June 27 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,854,264 up.........4,588 
Treasuries held outright..1,666,768 up.........1,077 
Agencies held outright.......91,484 down.........702 
Mortgage-Backed secs........862,674 down.........621 
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 
Other Fed assets............186,392 up.........2,302 
Other Fed liabilities........75,171 down.......1,321 
Other deposits with Fed......53,628 up........26,586 
Foreign deposits..............1,655 up............81 
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 
Custody holdings..........3,509,604 up.........1,428 
 
                   Factors on June 27
Bank borrowings...............4,857 vs.........5,423 
Float..........................-790 vs..........-663

