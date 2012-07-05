FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $14.7 bln June 25 week
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 8:32 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $14.7 bln June 25 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $14.7 billion in the June
25 week to $9,923.8 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,906.7 billion vs.
$9,895.7 billion in the previous week.
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
 
    One week ended June 25 (billions dlrs)
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,239.1 up......1.5 vs 2,237.6.....2,237.5
M-2....9,923.8 up.....14.7 vs 9,909.1.....9,909.0
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,906.7  vs ...9,895.7
 
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (May vs April)........2,238.1 vs.....2,248.2
M-2 (May vs April)........9,875.2 vs.....9,842.3
 
       Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
    Two Weeks Ended June 27 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves......rvsd..1,421,406  vs.rvsd.1,485,083
Seasonal Loans..................67  vs.............41
Total Borrowings.............5,120  vs..........5,454
Excess Reserves..........1,426,526  vs......1,490,537
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,967  vs.........98,920
Required Reserves..........101,684  vs.........94,008
Total Reserves...........1,525,492  vs......1,589,458
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,520,373  vs......1,584,004
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,589,471  vs......2,647,715
    
             One week ended July 4 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........4,642  down...........256    
Primary Credit...............16  down............11  
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  
Seasonal Credit..............70  up...............1  
Asset-Backed..............4,556  down...........246  
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  
Float......................-867  down...........215  
Balances/Adjustments......1,893  down.............3  
Currency..............1,113,976  up...........5,816  
Treasury Deposits.......100,829  down........28,320  
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,417  down............58  
Maiden Lane II...............18  vs............unch  
Maiden Lane III..........12,889  up.............586
      
       One week ended July 4 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,845,438 down.......8,826 
Treasuries held outright..1,663,652 down.......3,116 
Agencies held outright.......91,484 vs..........unch 
Mortgage-Backed secs........855,013 down.......7,661 
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 
Other Fed assets............187,375 up...........983 
Other Fed liabilities........75,089 down..........82 
Other deposits with Fed......26,287 down......27,341 
Foreign deposits..............1,584 down..........71 
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 
Custody holdings..........3,512,629 up.........3,025 
 
                   Factors on July 4
Bank borrowings...............4,582 vs.........4,857 
Float........................-1,156 vs..........-790

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
