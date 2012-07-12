TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $43.2 bln July 2 week

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $43.2 billion in the July 2 week to $9,991.5 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,955.9 billion vs. $9,930.7 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended July 02 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,269.7 up.....21.5 vs 2,248.2.....2,239.1 M-2....9,991.5 up.....43.2 vs 9,948.3.....9,923.8 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,955.9 vs ...9,930.7 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.1 vs.....2,246.1 M-2 (June vs May).........9,943.7 vs.....9,897.1 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended July 11 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,453,367 vs.rvsd.1,421,407 Seasonal Loans..................75 vs.............67 Total Borrowings.............4,617 vs..........5,120 Excess Reserves..........1,457,984 vs......1,426,527 Required Reserves (Adj)....100,460 vs.........98,966 Required Reserves...........97,821 vs........101,683 Total Reserves...........1,558,444 vs......1,525,493 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,553,827 vs......1,520,373 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,622,592 vs......2,589,471 One week ended July 11 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........4,592 down............50 Primary Credit................8 down.............8 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............80 up..............10 Asset-Backed..............4,504 down............52 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-749 up.............118 Balances/Adjustments......1,892 down.............1 Currency...............1,117,169 up...........3,193 Treasury Deposits........86,400 down........14,429 Maiden Lane LLC...........2,418 up...............1 Maiden Lane II...............18 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........12,952 up..............63 One week ended July 11 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,849,061 up.........3,623 Treasuries held outright..1,663,949 up...........297 Agencies held outright.......91,484 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........855,044 up............31 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............188,799 up.........1,424 Other Fed liabilities........75,014 down..........75 Other deposits with Fed......23,363 down.......2,924 Foreign deposits..............1,992 up...........408 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,513,683 up.........1,054 Factors on July 11 Bank borrowings...............4,590 vs.........4,582 Float..........................-831 vs........-1,156