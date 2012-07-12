FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $43.2 bln July 2 week
July 12, 2012 / 8:32 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $43.2 bln July 2 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $43.2 billion in the July
2 week to $9,991.5 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,955.9 billion vs.
$9,930.7 billion in the previous week.
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
 
    One week ended July 02 (billions dlrs)
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,269.7 up.....21.5 vs 2,248.2.....2,239.1
M-2....9,991.5 up.....43.2 vs 9,948.3.....9,923.8
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,955.9  vs ...9,930.7
 
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.1 vs.....2,246.1
M-2 (June vs May).........9,943.7 vs.....9,897.1
 
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
    Two Weeks Ended July 11 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,453,367  vs.rvsd.1,421,407
Seasonal Loans..................75  vs.............67
Total Borrowings.............4,617  vs..........5,120
Excess Reserves..........1,457,984  vs......1,426,527
Required Reserves (Adj)....100,460  vs.........98,966
Required Reserves...........97,821  vs........101,683
Total Reserves...........1,558,444  vs......1,525,493
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,553,827  vs......1,520,373
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,622,592  vs......2,589,471
 
 
             One week ended July 11 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........4,592  down............50    
Primary Credit................8  down.............8  
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  
Seasonal Credit..............80  up..............10  
Asset-Backed..............4,504  down............52  
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  
Float......................-749  up.............118  
Balances/Adjustments......1,892  down.............1  
Currency...............1,117,169  up...........3,193  
Treasury Deposits........86,400  down........14,429  
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,418  up...............1  
Maiden Lane II...............18  vs............unch  
Maiden Lane III..........12,952  up..............63  
 
       One week ended July 11 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,849,061 up.........3,623 
Treasuries held outright..1,663,949 up...........297 
Agencies held outright.......91,484 vs..........unch 
Mortgage-Backed secs........855,044 up............31 
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 
Other Fed assets............188,799 up.........1,424 
Other Fed liabilities........75,014 down..........75 
Other deposits with Fed......23,363 down.......2,924 
Foreign deposits..............1,992 up...........408 
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 
Custody holdings..........3,513,683 up.........1,054 
 
                   Factors on July 11
Bank borrowings...............4,590 vs.........4,582 
Float..........................-831 vs........-1,156

