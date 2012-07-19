FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $1.1 bln July 9 week
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 8:32 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $1.1 bln July 9 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $1.1 billion in the July 9
week to $9,992.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,966.6 billion vs.
$9,956.2 billion in the previous week.
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
 
    One week ended July 9 (billions dlrs)
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,330.7 up.....60.4 vs 2,270.3.....2,269.7
M-2....9,992.7 up......1.1 vs 9,991.6.....9,991.5
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,966.6  vs ...9,956.2
 
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.2 vs.....2,246.1
M-2 (June vs May).........9,943.9 vs.....9,897.2
 
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
    Two Weeks Ended July 11 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,453,421  vs.rvsd.1,421,357
Seasonal Loans..................75  vs.............67
Total Borrowings.............4,617  vs..........5,120
Excess Reserves..........1,458,038  vs......1,426,477
Required Reserves (Adj)....100,416  vs.........99,015
Required Reserves...........97,777  vs........101,733
Total Reserves...........1,558,453  vs......1,525,492
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,553,836  vs......1,520,372
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,623,517  vs......2,589,471
 
 
             One week ended July 18 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........4,624  up..............32    
Primary Credit...............65  up..............57  
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  
Seasonal Credit..............94  up..............14  
Asset-Backed..............4,465  down............39  
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  
Float......................-649  up.............100  
Balances/Adjustments........nil  down.........1,892  
Currency...............1,113,126  down.........4,043  
Treasury Deposits........63,021  down........23,379  
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,366  down............52  
Maiden Lane II...............18  vs............unch  
Maiden Lane III..........11,765  down.........1,187  
 
       One week ended July 18 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,857,227 up.........8,166 
Treasuries held outright..1,654,395 down.......9,554 
Agencies held outright.......91,289 down.........195 
Mortgage-Backed secs........866,913 up........11,869 
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 
Other Fed assets............195,108 up.........6,309 
Other Fed liabilities........75,203 up...........189 
Other deposits with Fed......33,207 up.........9,844 
Foreign deposits..............2,568 up...........576 
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 
Custody holdings..........3,515,368 up.........1,685 
 
                   Factors on July 18
Bank borrowings...............4,568 vs.........4,590 
Float..........................-779 vs..........-831

