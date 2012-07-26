FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $41.8 bln July 16 week
July 26, 2012

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $41.8 bln July 16 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $41.8 billion in the July
16 week to $10,035.1 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,992.2 billion vs.
$9,966.9 billion in the previous week.
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
 
    One week ended July 16 (billions dlrs)
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,326.9 down....3.5 vs 2,330.4.....2,330.7
M-2...10,035.1 up.....41.8 vs 9,993.3.....9,992.7
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,992.2  vs ...9,966.9
 
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.3 vs.....2,246.1
M-2 (June vs May).........9,944.4 vs.....9,897.2
 
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
    Two Weeks Ended July 25 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,490,063  vs.rvsd.1,453,440
Seasonal Loans.................102  vs.............75
Total Borrowings.............4,227  vs..........4,617
Excess Reserves..........1,494,290  vs......1,458,057
Required Reserves (Adj).....99,454  vs........100,387
Required Reserves..........101,167  vs.........97,748
Total Reserves...........1,593,744  vs......1,558,444
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,589,517  vs......1,553,827
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,657,650  vs......2,623,499
 
 
             One week ended July 25 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........3,831  down...........793    
Primary Credit...............17  down............48  
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  
Seasonal Credit.............110  up..............16  
Asset-Backed..............3,704  down...........761  
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  
Float......................-598  up..............51  
Balances/Adjustments........nil  vs............unch  
Currency...............1,110,964  down.........2,144  
Treasury Deposits........45,537  down........17,484  
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,035  down...........331  
Maiden Lane II...............24  up...............6  
Maiden Lane III...........6,305  down.........5,460  
 
       One week ended July 25 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,844,275 down......12,952 
Treasuries held outright..1,650,748 down.......3,647 
Agencies held outright.......91,029 down.........260 
Mortgage-Backed secs........865,384 down.......1,529 
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 
Other Fed assets............197,437 up.........2,329 
Other Fed liabilities........69,522 down.......5,681 
Other deposits with Fed......33,557 up...........350 
Foreign deposits..............2,564 down...........4 
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 
Custody holdings..........3,518,702 up.........3,334 
 
                   Factors on July 25
Bank borrowings...............3,693 vs.........4,568 
Float..........................-651 vs..........-779

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
