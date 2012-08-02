TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $5.5 bln July 23 week

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $5.5 billion in the July 23 week to $10,029.9 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,012.8 billion vs. $9,992.5 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended July 23 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,327.3 up......0.4 vs 2,326.9.....2,326.9 M-2...10,029.9 down....5.5 vs 10,035.4....10,035.1 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,012.8 vs ...9,992.5 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.1 vs.....2,246.1 M-2 (June vs May).........9,944.5 vs.....9,897.2 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended July 25 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,490,060 vs.rvsd.1,453,440 Seasonal Loans.................102 vs.............75 Total Borrowings.............4,227 vs..........4,617 Excess Reserves..........1,494,287 vs......1,458,057 Required Reserves (Adj).....99,458 vs........100,388 Required Reserves..........101,171 vs.........97,749 Total Reserves...........1,593,744 vs......1,558,444 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,589,517 vs......1,553,827 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,658,901 vs......2,623,482 One week ended Aug 1 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........3,701 down...........130 Primary Credit...............32 up..............15 Secondary Credit..............1 up...............1 Seasonal Credit.............121 up..............11 Asset-Backed..............3,547 down...........157 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-670 down............72 Balances/Adjustments........nil vs............unch Currency..............1,112,033 up...........1,085 Treasury Deposits........42,102 down.........3,435 Maiden Lane LLC...........2,082 up..............47 Maiden Lane II...............61 up..............37 Maiden Lane III...........7,218 up.............913 One week ended Aug 1 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,833,359 down......10,916 Treasuries held outright..1,649,362 down.......1,386 Agencies held outright.......91,029 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........853,423 down......11,961 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............195,282 down.......2,155 Other Fed liabilities........69,244 down.........278 Other deposits with Fed......12,594 down......20,963 Foreign deposits..............3,358 up...........794 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,526,708 up.........8,006 Factors on August 01 Bank borrowings...............3,653 vs.........3,693 Float..........................-602 vs..........-651