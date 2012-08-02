FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $5.5 bln July 23 week
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $5.5 bln July 23 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $5.5 billion in the July 23
week to $10,029.9 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,012.8 billion vs.
$9,992.5 billion in the previous week.
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
 
    One week ended July 23 (billions dlrs)
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,327.3 up......0.4 vs 2,326.9.....2,326.9
M-2...10,029.9 down....5.5 vs 10,035.4....10,035.1
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,012.8  vs ...9,992.5
 
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.1 vs.....2,246.1
M-2 (June vs May).........9,944.5 vs.....9,897.2
 
       Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
    Two Weeks Ended July 25 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,490,060  vs.rvsd.1,453,440
Seasonal Loans.................102  vs.............75
Total Borrowings.............4,227  vs..........4,617
Excess Reserves..........1,494,287  vs......1,458,057
Required Reserves (Adj).....99,458  vs........100,388
Required Reserves..........101,171  vs.........97,749
Total Reserves...........1,593,744  vs......1,558,444
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,589,517  vs......1,553,827
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,658,901  vs......2,623,482
 
             One week ended Aug 1 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........3,701  down...........130    
Primary Credit...............32  up..............15  
Secondary Credit..............1  up...............1  
Seasonal Credit.............121  up..............11  
Asset-Backed..............3,547  down...........157  
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  
Float......................-670  down............72  
Balances/Adjustments........nil  vs............unch  
Currency..............1,112,033  up...........1,085  
Treasury Deposits........42,102  down.........3,435  
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,082  up..............47  
Maiden Lane II...............61  up..............37  
Maiden Lane III...........7,218  up.............913  
 
       One week ended Aug 1 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,833,359 down......10,916 
Treasuries held outright..1,649,362 down.......1,386 
Agencies held outright.......91,029 vs..........unch 
Mortgage-Backed secs........853,423 down......11,961 
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 
Other Fed assets............195,282 down.......2,155 
Other Fed liabilities........69,244 down.........278 
Other deposits with Fed......12,594 down......20,963 
Foreign deposits..............3,358 up...........794 
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 
Custody holdings..........3,526,708 up.........8,006 
 
                   Factors on August 01
Bank borrowings...............3,653 vs.........3,693 
Float..........................-602 vs..........-651

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.