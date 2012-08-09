FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $5.7 bln July 30 week
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $5.7 bln July 30 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $5.7 billion in the July 30
week to $10,035.5 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,023.5 billion vs.
$10,012.7 billion in the previous week.
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
 
    One week ended July 30 (billions dlrs)
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,308.2 down...19.2 vs 2,327.4.....2,327.3
M-2...10,035.5 up......5.7 vs 10,029.8....10,029.9
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,023.5  vs ..10,012.7
 
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.1 vs.....2,246.1
M-2 (June vs May).........9,944.5 vs.....9,897.2
 
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
    Two Weeks Ended Aug 8 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,498,931  vs.rvsd.1,490,071
Seasonal Loans.................127  vs............102
Total Borrowings.............3,673  vs..........4,227
Excess Reserves..........1,502,604  vs......1,494,298
Required Reserves (Adj)....102,806  vs.........99,447
Required Reserves..........105,176  vs........101,160
Total Reserves...........1,605,410  vs......1,593,744
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,737  vs......1,589,517
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,670,839  vs......2,658,902
 
             One week ended Aug 8 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........3,644  down............57    
Primary Credit................2  down............30  
Secondary Credit............nil  down.............1  
Seasonal Credit.............133  up..............12  
Asset-Backed..............3,509  down............38  
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  
Float......................-707  down............37  
Balances/Adjustments........nil  vs............unch  
Currency..............1,115,296  up...........3,263  
Treasury Deposits........35,622  down.........6,480  
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,085  up...............3  
Maiden Lane II...............61  vs............unch  
Maiden Lane III...........7,382  up.............164  
 
       One week ended Aug 8 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,834,809 up.........1,450 
Treasuries held outright..1,649,469 up...........107 
Agencies held outright.......91,029 vs..........unch 
Mortgage-Backed secs........853,490 up............67 
Repos...........................261 up...........261 
Other Fed assets............197,225 up.........1,943 
Other Fed liabilities........68,930 down.........314 
Other deposits with Fed......21,871 up.........9,277 
Foreign deposits..............4,476 up.........1,118 
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 
Custody holdings..........3,536,100 up.........9,392 
 
                   Factors on Aug 8
Bank borrowings...............3,632 vs.........3,653 
Float..........................-838 vs..........-602

