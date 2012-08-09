TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $5.7 bln July 30 week

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $5.7 billion in the July 30 week to $10,035.5 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,023.5 billion vs. $10,012.7 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended July 30 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,308.2 down...19.2 vs 2,327.4.....2,327.3 M-2...10,035.5 up......5.7 vs 10,029.8....10,029.9 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,023.5 vs ..10,012.7 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.1 vs.....2,246.1 M-2 (June vs May).........9,944.5 vs.....9,897.2 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended Aug 8 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,498,931 vs.rvsd.1,490,071 Seasonal Loans.................127 vs............102 Total Borrowings.............3,673 vs..........4,227 Excess Reserves..........1,502,604 vs......1,494,298 Required Reserves (Adj)....102,806 vs.........99,447 Required Reserves..........105,176 vs........101,160 Total Reserves...........1,605,410 vs......1,593,744 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,737 vs......1,589,517 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,670,839 vs......2,658,902 One week ended Aug 8 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........3,644 down............57 Primary Credit................2 down............30 Secondary Credit............nil down.............1 Seasonal Credit.............133 up..............12 Asset-Backed..............3,509 down............38 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-707 down............37 Balances/Adjustments........nil vs............unch Currency..............1,115,296 up...........3,263 Treasury Deposits........35,622 down.........6,480 Maiden Lane LLC...........2,085 up...............3 Maiden Lane II...............61 vs............unch Maiden Lane III...........7,382 up.............164 One week ended Aug 8 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,834,809 up.........1,450 Treasuries held outright..1,649,469 up...........107 Agencies held outright.......91,029 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........853,490 up............67 Repos...........................261 up...........261 Other Fed assets............197,225 up.........1,943 Other Fed liabilities........68,930 down.........314 Other deposits with Fed......21,871 up.........9,277 Foreign deposits..............4,476 up.........1,118 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,536,100 up.........9,392 Factors on Aug 8 Bank borrowings...............3,632 vs.........3,653 Float..........................-838 vs..........-602