TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $17.8 bln Aug. 6 week
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $17.8 bln Aug. 6 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $17.8 billion in the Aug. 6
week to $10,017.9 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,029.7 billion vs.
$10,023.5 billion in the previous week.
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
 
    One week ended August 6 (billions dlrs)
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,292.7 down...15.5 vs 2,308.2.....2,308.2
M-2...10,017.9 down...17.8 vs 10,035.7...10,035.5
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,029.7  vs ..10,023.5
 
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (July vs June)........2,318.9 vs.....2,256.1
M-2 (July vs June).......10,020.9 vs.....9,944.4
 
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
    Two Weeks Ended August 8 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves......rvsd..1,498,955  vs.rvsd.1,490,070
Seasonal Loans.................127  vs............102
Total Borrowings.............3,673  vs..........4,227
Excess Reserves..........1,502,628  vs......1,494,297
Required Reserves (Adj)....102,785  vs.........99,447
Required Reserves..........105,153  vs........101,160
Total Reserves...........1,605,412  vs......1,593,744
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,740  vs......1,589,517
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,672,114  vs......2,658,902
           One week ended August 15 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........3,640  down.............4    
Primary Credit...............24  up..............22  
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  
Seasonal Credit.............142  up...............9  
Asset-Backed..............3,474  down............35  
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  
Float......................-655  up..............52  
Balances/Adjustments........nil  vs............unch  
Currency..............1,116,473  up...........1,177  
Treasury Deposits........28,398  down.........7,224  
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,054  down............31  
Maiden Lane II...............61  vs............unch  
Maiden Lane III...........5,992  down.........1,390  
 
       One week ended August 15 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,839,614 up.........4,805 
Treasuries held outright..1,652,346 up.........2,877 
Agencies held outright.......89,376 down.......1,653 
Mortgage-Backed secs........856,997 up.........3,507 
Repos............................86 down.........175 
Other Fed assets............198,862 up.........1,637 
Other Fed liabilities........68,634 down.........296 
Other deposits with Fed......31,490 up.........9,619 
Foreign deposits..............5,169 up...........693 
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 
Custody holdings..........3,545,921 up.........9,821 
 
               Factors on August 15
Bank borrowings...............3,607 vs.........3,632 
Float..........................-708 vs..........-838

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
