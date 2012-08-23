FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply rose $51.6 bln Aug 13 week
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply rose $51.6 bln Aug 13 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $51.6
billion in the August 13 week to $10,069.7 billion, the Federal
Reserve said.
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$10,038.5 billion vs. $10,029.9 billion in the previous week.
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
 
    One week ended August 13 (billions dlrs)
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,342.1 up.....49.4 vs 2,292.7.....2,292.7
M-2...10,069.7 up.....51.6 vs 10,018.1....10,017.9
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,038.5  vs ..10,029.9
 
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (July vs June)........2,318.9 vs.....2,256.1
M-2 (July vs June).......10,021.1 vs.....9,944.5
 
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
    Two Weeks Ended August 22 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,477,323  vs.rvsd.1,498,955
Seasonal Loans.................143  vs............127
Total Borrowings.............3,527  vs..........3,673
Excess Reserves..........1,480,850  vs......1,502,628
Required Reserves (Adj)....106,018  vs........102,784
Required Reserves..........101,511  vs........105,153
Total Reserves...........1,586,868  vs......1,605,412
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,583,342  vs......1,601,740
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,649,386  vs......2,672,114
 
 
             One week ended August 22 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........3,412  down...........228    
Primary Credit...............10  down............14  
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  
Seasonal Credit.............144  up...............2  
Asset-Backed..............3,258  down...........216  
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  
Float......................-644  up..............11  
Balances/Adjustments........nil  vs............unch  
Currency...............1,116,634  up.............161  
Treasury Deposits........24,038  down.........4,360  
Maiden Lane LLC...........1,868  down...........186  
Maiden Lane II...............61  vs............unch  
Maiden Lane III...........1,478  down.........4,514  
 
       One week ended August 22 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,810,644 down......28,970 
Treasuries held outright..1,640,377 down......11,969 
Agencies held outright.......88,507 down.........869 
Mortgage-Backed secs........857,412 up...........415 
Repos...........................nil down..........86 
Other Fed assets............190,838 down.......8,024 
Other Fed liabilities........66,523 down.......2,111 
Other deposits with Fed......54,080 up........22,590 
Foreign deposits..............5,087 down..........82 
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 
Custody holdings..........3,563,130 up........17,209 
 
                   Factors on August 22
Bank borrowings...............2,848 vs.........3,607 
Float..........................-673 vs..........-708

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
