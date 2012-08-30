TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $25.7 bln Aug. 20 week

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $25.7 billion in the Aug. 20 week to $10,044.1 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,042.0 billion vs. $10,038.6 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended August 20 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,321.0 down...21.2 vs 2,342.2.....2,342.1 M-2...10,044.1 down...25.7 vs 10,069.8....10,069.7 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,042.0 vs ..10,038.6 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (July vs June)........2,318.9 vs.....2,256.2 M-2 (July vs June).......10,021.1 vs.....9,944.6 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended Aug. 22 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves....rvsd....1,477,323 vs.rvsd.1,498,955 Seasonal Loans.................143 vs............127 Total Borrowings.............3,527 vs..........3,673 Excess Reserves..........1,480,850 vs......1,502,628 Required Reserves (Adj)....106,018 vs........102,784 Required Reserves..........101,510 vs........105,152 Total Reserves...........1,586,868 vs......1,605,411 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,583,342 vs......1,601,739 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,650,570 vs......2,672,114 One week ended Aug. 29 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........2,596 down...........816 Primary Credit...............32 up..............22 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit.............147 up...............3 Asset-Backed..............2,417 down...........841 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-601 up..............43 Balances/Adjustments........nil vs............unch Currency...............1,119,124 up...........2,490 Treasury Deposits........25,194 up...........1,156 Maiden Lane LLC...........1,874 up...............6 Maiden Lane II...............61 vs............unch Maiden Lane III...........1,559 up..............81 One week ended Aug. 29 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,803,639 down.......7,005 Treasuries held outright..1,638,335 down.......2,042 Agencies held outright.......87,210 down.......1,297 Mortgage-Backed secs........852,640 down.......4,772 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............193,431 up.........2,593 Other Fed liabilities........67,088 up...........565 Other deposits with Fed......52,772 down.......1,308 Foreign deposits..............5,090 up.............3 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,567,605 up.........4,475 Factors on August 29 Bank borrowings...............2,419 vs.........2,848 Float..........................-768 vs..........-673