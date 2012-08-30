FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $25.7 bln Aug. 20 week
#Market News
August 30, 2012

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $25.7 bln Aug. 20 week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $25.7 billion in the Aug.
20 week to $10,044.1 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,042.0 billion vs.
$10,038.6 billion in the previous week.
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
 
    One week ended August 20 (billions dlrs)
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,321.0 down...21.2 vs 2,342.2.....2,342.1
M-2...10,044.1 down...25.7 vs 10,069.8....10,069.7
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,042.0  vs ..10,038.6
 
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (July vs June)........2,318.9 vs.....2,256.2
M-2 (July vs June).......10,021.1 vs.....9,944.6
 
       Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
    Two Weeks Ended Aug. 22 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves....rvsd....1,477,323  vs.rvsd.1,498,955
Seasonal Loans.................143  vs............127
Total Borrowings.............3,527  vs..........3,673
Excess Reserves..........1,480,850  vs......1,502,628
Required Reserves (Adj)....106,018  vs........102,784
Required Reserves..........101,510  vs........105,152
Total Reserves...........1,586,868  vs......1,605,411
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,583,342  vs......1,601,739
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,650,570  vs......2,672,114
 
             One week ended Aug. 29 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........2,596  down...........816    
Primary Credit...............32  up..............22  
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  
Seasonal Credit.............147  up...............3  
Asset-Backed..............2,417  down...........841  
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  
Float......................-601  up..............43  
Balances/Adjustments........nil  vs............unch  
Currency...............1,119,124  up...........2,490  
Treasury Deposits........25,194  up...........1,156  
Maiden Lane LLC...........1,874  up...............6  
Maiden Lane II...............61  vs............unch  
Maiden Lane III...........1,559  up..............81  
 
       One week ended Aug. 29 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,803,639 down.......7,005 
Treasuries held outright..1,638,335 down.......2,042 
Agencies held outright.......87,210 down.......1,297 
Mortgage-Backed secs........852,640 down.......4,772 
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 
Other Fed assets............193,431 up.........2,593 
Other Fed liabilities........67,088 up...........565 
Other deposits with Fed......52,772 down.......1,308 
Foreign deposits..............5,090 up.............3 
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 
Custody holdings..........3,567,605 up.........4,475 
 
                   Factors on August 29
Bank borrowings...............2,419 vs.........2,848 
Float..........................-768 vs..........-673

