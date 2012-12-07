FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. online jobs index up 7 pct yr/yr in Nov
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 7, 2012 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

U.S. online jobs index up 7 pct yr/yr in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - A monthly gauge of online labor demand in the United States rose in November from October, and was up 7 percent from a year ago, the operator of a job search website said on Friday.

Monster Worldwide Inc, an online careers and recruiting firm, said its employment index rose to 158 last month from 156 in October.

The index saw annual growth in 14 of the 19 industries and 11 of the 23 occupations monitored last month.

The report was another look at the jobs market ahead of the government’s non-farm payrolls report that will be released later on Friday.

Job growth is expected to have slowed sharply in November as the powerful storm Sandy that hit the U.S. Northeast disrupted economic activity.

The Monster Employment index is a monthly analysis based on a selection of corporate career sites and job boards. The margin of error is approximately plus or minus 1 percent. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
