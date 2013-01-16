FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. mortgage applications rebound in latest week -MBA
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 16, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. mortgage applications rebound in latest week -MBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose for a second straight week following three weeks of declines, data from an industry group showed on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, surged 15.2 percent in the week ended Jan 11.

The index of refinancing applications jumped 15.3 percent, while the seasonally adjusted purchase index increased 12.9 percent to the highest level since April 2011.

The refinance share of total mortgage activity held steady at 82 percent of applications.

Fixed 30-year mortgage rates were flat at an average 3.61 percent after rising from 3.52 percent the week before last. It was the highest level since early November.

The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA. (Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.