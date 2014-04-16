FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2014

US mortgage applications increased last week as rates fell -MBA

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose last week as interest rates declined, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 4.3 percent in the week ended April 11.

The MBA’s seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications jumped 6.9 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, rose 1.3 percent.

Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.47 percent in the week, down 9 basis points from 4.56 percent the week before.

The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)

