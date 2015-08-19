FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. mortgage applications up in latest week -MBA
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Financial Services
August 19, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. mortgage applications up in latest week -MBA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose last week as refinancing applications jumped, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 3.6 percent in the week ended Aug. 14.

The MBA’s seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications climbed 7.2 percent, hitting its highest level since May. The gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, dipped 1.1 percent.

The refinance share of total mortgage activity rose to 55.5 percent of applications from 53.1 percent the week before.

Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.11 percent in the week, the lowest level since May. They were down 2 basis points from 4.13 percent the previous week.

“Concerns about the Chinese economy pushed interest rates down last week,” said Lynn Fisher, MBA’s vice president of research and economics. “The pick-up in refinance activity was led by larger loan sizes on average, as continued investor interest drove jumbo interest rates down even further.”

The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.