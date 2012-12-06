FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US municipal bond market shrank to $3.72 trln-Fed
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

US municipal bond market shrank to $3.72 trln-Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market shrank in the third quarter of 2012, to $3.719 trillion from $3.732 trillion in the second quarter, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

That was still larger than the level of outstanding debt the year before, when the market was $3.708 trillion in the third quarter of 2011, according to the Fed’s quarterly report on fund flows.

Households’ appetite for the bonds sold by states, local governments and other authorities continued to drop off. They shed $245.5 billion bonds in the third quarter and $3.5 billion in the second. Households have cut their holdings in muni debt for six quarters in a row.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.