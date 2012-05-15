FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-NY Fed manufacturing growth picks back up in May
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-NY Fed manufacturing growth picks back up in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in New York state manufacturing rebounded in May after a sharp deterioration last month as new orders and shipments rose, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report on Tuesday.

The New York Fed’s “Empire State” general business conditions index jumped to 17.09 from 6.56 in April, far outpacing economists’ expectations of 8.50.

The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions. The index unexpectedly dropped nearly 14 points in April, though manufacturing last month held up better at the national level with data showing the sector picking up steam.

U.S. stock index futures added to gains immediately after the data, while Treasuries prices extended losses as investors also took in data on retail sales and inflation.

“I think we are seeing signs people are comfortable with the strength of the U.S. economy,” said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois.

“It’s not a booming economy, but it’s good growth compared with the rest of the industrialized world right now.”

The New York Fed’s new orders index rose to 8.32 from 6.48, while shipments accelerated to 24.14 from 6.41.

The measure of prices paid eased to 37.35 from 45.78. A run-up in oil prices earlier in the year had raised worries businesses and consumers could start to feel the pinch, but prices have since backed off.

Employment gauges also improved. The index for the number of employees edged up to the highest level since May 2011 at 20.48 from 19.28, and the average employee workweek index climbed to 12.05 from 6.02.

Still, businesses were less optimistic about the coming months with the index of business conditions six months ahead falling to 29.26 from 43.12. It was the lowest level since October of last year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.