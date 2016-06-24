U.S. growth seen holding above 2 pct - N.Y. Fed

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy remains on track to expand a tad above 2 percent in the second and third quarters following this week's data on new home sales and durable goods orders, the New York Federal Reserve said on Friday.

The regional central bank said its Nowcast model showed the gross domestic product growing at 2.11 percent annualized pace in the second quarter, compared with a 2.12 percent estimate a week ago. Its growth forecast on third-quarter GDP was 2.14 percent, versus 2.13 percent a week earlier.