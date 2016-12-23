FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
N.Y. Fed leaves Q4 U.S. GDP growth forecast at 1.8 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2016 / 4:59 PM / 8 months ago

N.Y. Fed leaves Q4 U.S. GDP growth forecast at 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Friday left its forecast on U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter unchanged at 1.8 percent and expected the pace to hold in the first three months of 2017 following this week's economic data.

A pickup in new home sales last month offset a deceleration in consumer spending in November, the regional central bank said.

"Small negative contributions from personal income data were offset by small positive contributions from new single family houses sold," the New York Fed said on its website.

Earlier on Friday, new single-family home sales rose more than projected to a four-month high in November, the Commerce Department said.

It said on Thursday that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2 percent, slower than the 0.4 percent increase in October. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.