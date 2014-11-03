FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Yellen discuss Wall St. reform and global economic outlook
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Obama, Yellen discuss Wall St. reform and global economic outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen discussed implementation of Wall Street reform and the Consumer Protection Act during an Oval Office meeting on Monday, the White House said.

“They also discussed the near and long-term growth outlook, both in the United States and globally,” the White House said in a statement.

The meeting was part of an “ongoing dialogue” about the economy, financial reform, and other economic issues, it said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)

