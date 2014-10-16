White House declines comment on stock market but notes economic weakness abroad

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday declined comment on a recent dip by the U.S. stock market but noted that a variety of countries abroad have experienced economic weakness abroad.

The comments by White House spokesman Josh Earnest were in line with what economic analysts have been saying about recent stock market gyrations.

“I do think that there are indications that broader economies in countries around the world, including economies that are closely linked to the United States, have seen some weakness in recent months. That’s something we’re concerned about,” Earnest told reporters.