FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US industrial output suffers broad decline in April
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 15, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 4 years

US industrial output suffers broad decline in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial production fell by more than expected in April, reflecting a broad decline in factory output and a weather-related decrease in demand for utilities.

Industrial production dropped by 0.5 percent last month after a revised 0.3 percent increase in March, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected output to decline 0.2 percent in April.

Factory production decreased by 0.4 percent, compared with a forecast for a 0.1 percent rise. The decline was broad-based, with the production of durable goods down 0.6 percent, partly due to a 1.3 percent fall in motor vehicles and parts.

Utilities output sank 3.7 percent last month, the Fed said, as heating demand fell back to a more typical seasonal level after jumping in March due to unusually cold weather

Industry capacity utilization, a measure of how fully firms are deploying their resources, dropped sharply to 77.8 percent from 78.3 percent in March, reducing it to 2.4 percentage points below its long-run average, the Fed said. Economists had expected a reading of 78.3 percent. (Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.