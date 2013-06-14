FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US industrial output flat in May
June 14, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

US industrial output flat in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial production was unchanged in May, the Federal Reserve said on Friday, compared with forecasts for a light increase after gains in manufacturing and mining were offset by a sharp drop in the output of utilities.

Analysts had expected a 0.2 percent rise in May industrial output following a revised 0.4 percent decline the previous month. Factory output rose 0.1 percent, matching expectations, while mining advanced 0.7 percent. But utilities output slumped by 1.8 percent.

Industrial capacity utilization, a measure of how fully firms are deploying their resources, edged down to 77.6 percent from 77.7 percent in April, a rate that lies 2.6 percentage points below its estimated long-run average. Analysts had forecast capacity utilization to come in at 77.9 percent. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

