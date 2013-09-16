FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. industrial output up as manufacturing rebounds
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 16, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. industrial output up as manufacturing rebounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial production rose in August as a bounce back in motor vehicle assembly lifted manufacturing output, a hopeful sign for the economy after growth got off to a slow start in the third quarter.

Industrial output increased 0.4 percent last month after being flat in July, the Federal Reserve said on Monday. The rise was in line with economists’ expectations.

Manufacturing production advanced 0.7 percent, reversing the prior month’s 0.4 percent drop, as automobile assembly rebounded 5.2 percent after slumping 4.5 percent in July.

Factory activity hit a speed bump early in the year. The industrial production report pointed to some underlying momentum, which could support views of only a mild slowdown in economic growth this quarter.

Gains in industrial production were almost broad-based in August, though utilities output fell for a fifth consecutive month.

Mining production rose 0.3 percent last month, but that was a big step back from July’s 2.4 percent increase.

Last month, the amount of industrial capacity in use edged up to 77.8 percent from 77.6 percent in July.

Industrial capacity utilization - a measure of how fully firms are using their resources - was 2.4 percentage points below its long-run average.

Officials at the Fed tend to look at utilization measures as a signal of how much “slack” remains in the economy, and how much room growth has to run before it becomes inflationary. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.