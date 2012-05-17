FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Philly Fed factory activity contracts in May
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Philly Fed factory activity contracts in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly contracted in May to its weakest in eight months as new orders and employment measures slowed, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index dropped to minus 5.8 from 8.5 in April, frustrating economists’ expectations for a gain to 10.0.

The reading was the lowest since September 2011 and missed even the lowest forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

Any reading below zero indicates contraction in the region’s manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

It is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report by the Institute for Supply Management.

“This indicates that U.S. economic growth is a lot more tentative,” said Subodh Kumar, chief investment strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates in Toronto.

U.S. stocks extended losses immediately after the data, while Treasuries prices turned higher and the dollar fell to a session low against the yen.

The gauge of forward-looking new orders contracted to minus 1.2 from 2.7, also hitting the lowest since last September.

The employment components likewise deteriorated, with the gauge of the number of employees sliding to its lowest since June 2010 at minus 1.3 from 17.9 and the average work week index contracted further to minus 5.4 from minus 2.3.

Survey respondents’ view on the coming months also soured with the gauge of business conditions for the next six months falling to 15.0 from 33.8.

The report was in contrast to data earlier in the week that showed the pace of manufacturing in New York state rebounded after a slowdown in April.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
