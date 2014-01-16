FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philly Fed factory index increases in January
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 16, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Philly Fed factory index increases in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region gained momentum in January but firms’ outlook for the months ahead worsened, a regional Federal Reserve gauge released on Thursday showed.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index stood at 9.4 points compared with 6.4 in December. January’s reading beat the median forecast of 8.6 among economists polled by Reuters.

Any reading above zero indicates manufacturing expansion in the region, which includes factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware. The index has been positive for eight consecutive months.

The forward-looking new orders index, however, slipped to 5.1 from 12.9 in December, while prices paid reading rose to 18.7 from 16.4. The employment component jumped to 10.0 from 4.4.

The six-month business conditions index fell to 34.4 from December’s reading of 44.8. In October, this outlook gauge was 60.8, which was the highest since September 2003.

The survey is one of the first monthly indicators of the health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report by the Institute for Supply Management. (Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.