ISM manufacturing index 48.2 in December - ISM
January 4, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

ISM manufacturing index 48.2 in December - ISM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy's manufacturing sector contracted further
in December, according to an industry report released on Monday.
    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory
activity fell to 48.2 from 48.6 the month before. The reading was just below
expectations of 49 from a Reuters poll of 80 economists.
    A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector and a
reading below 50 indicates contraction.
    The employment index fell to 48.1 from 51.3 a month earlier. Expectations
called for a reading of 50.
    New orders climbed to 49.2 from 48.9. The prices paid index fell to 33.5 from
35.5, compared to expectations of 35.0.
    




     
 Indicator               RIC         Month        Actual    Reuters Poll  Prior
 ISM Manufacturing PMI   USPMI=ECI   December     48.2      49.0          48.6
 ISM Manuf. Prices Paid  USISMP=ECI  December     33.5      35.0          35.5
 ISM Manuf. Employment   USISME=ECI  December     48.1      50.0          51.3
 ISM Manuf. New Orders   USISMN=ECI  December     49.2      N/A           48.9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
