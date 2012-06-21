FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-US "flash" factory activity 52.87 in June - Markit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Information services company Markit on Thursday reported
its monthly flash June U.S. Purchasing Managers Index for the manufacturing
sector.
    A table of the index components follows (seasonally adjusted):

                          June   May    April   March   Feb     Jan 
                          flash  final  final   final   final   final 
PMI                       52.87  54.03  55.99   56.04   53.57   54.29 
Output                    54.64  54.48  56.41   57.70   54.26   55.33 
New orders                54.06  54.63  56.86   56.75   53.63   56.24 
Employment                53.09  54.26  56.31   56.64   53.73   53.44 
Supplier delivery times   49.07  45.75  44.67   45.74   45.39   47.19 
Stocks of purchases       47.41  50.27  52.67   51.23   49.83   49.80 
Input prices              47.92  55.80  63.14   64.10   61.42   58.29 
Quantity of purchases     52.40  54.36  55.81   56.96   53.83   53.64 
Stocks of finished goods  49.59  49.88  49.44   50.09   47.90   49.55 
New export orders         48.90  50.54  50.32   53.35   52.51   52.59 
Output prices             47.22  52.73  53.91   54.08   53.95   51.04 
Backlogs of work          48.89  51.64  52.21   53.50   50.32   50.40

